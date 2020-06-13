Carolyn J. Johnson
Born: February 11, 1936; Walnut
Died: June 11, 2020; Sterling
WALNUT – Carolyn J. (Hoffman) Johnson, 84, of Walnut, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Rock River Hospice Home in Sterling.
Carolyn was born in rural Walnut on February 11, 1936, the first child of Vernon and EvaDell (Anderson) Hoffman. She attended Walnut schools and was a 1954 graduate of Walnut Community High School. Carolyn married Kenneth Johnson on April 8, 1956 at Walnut Methodist Church. He predeceased her on January 13, 1997. Carolyn was employed at Avanti Foods as Office Manager for many years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Ohio, Hamilton Club, Neighborly Club, and the C.D.P. Investment Group. Carolyn enjoyed traveling with her husband, and continued to do so after his death with family and friends. She even reached her goal of visiting all 50 states, with her favorite place being the small island of Kauai, HI where she vacationed with her family many times.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Alan) Rhodes of Petersburg, IL, and Kathy Shoden of Walnut; two grandchildren, Alison Rhodes of Springfield, and Chris Rhodes of Lincoln, NE; two sisters, Sharon (Pat) Broeren of Walnut, and Vicki Parsons of Belvidere; sister-in-law Verna Johnson of Ohio, IL; two nephews, Tom (Kamie) Broeren of Walnut, and Greg Johnson of Rockford; four nieces, Pamela (Glen) Turner of Walnut, Angi ( Bob) Molloy of Rockford, Christi Parsons of Palatine, and Jennifer Johnson, of Ohio, IL; four great-nephews; three great-nieces; three great-great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brothers-in-law, Gerald Parsons and Richard Johnson; and nephew-in-law, Jeff Payne.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held at First Lutheran Church in Ohio with Reverend Gene Vincent officiating. All are invited to gather after 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Walnut Park Shelter to celebrate Carolyn's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Rescue Unit, 115 Liberty St, Walnut, IL 61376; First Lutheran Church, 203 S. Main St, Ohio, IL 61349; or Rock River Hospice Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081.
A website has also been established in Carolyn's honor. Please visit www.CarolJoJo.com to view video of her memorial service.
Online condolences may also be made at www.garlandfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 13, 2020.