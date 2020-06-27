Charles Oldham

Charles "Charlie" W. Oldham
Born: November, 29, 1957; Chicago
Died: June 26, 2020; Princeton
Princeton – Charles "Charlie" W. Oldham, Jr., 62, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away 7:18 pm, Thursday, June 26, 2020, at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Princeton.
He was born November 29, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles W. and Eleanore (Schrader) Oldham, Sr.
He is survived by his uncle, Dale Schrader of Des Moines, IA, and one aunt, Linda McMann of Melrose Park, IL, as well as the Jeff Carlson family from Dover, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his half-brother.
He attended Carl Schurz High School in Chicago. Charlie worked as a plater at Harper-Wyman in Princeton and his last job was in the mailroom at the Bureau County Republican.
He was an avid knife collector and he liked auto racing, especially NASCAR. Charlie made decorative papers of various colors.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Valley Community Church in Spring Valley, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Community Church, 327 E. St. Paul Street, Spring Valley, Illinois, 61362. Online condolences may be made at www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 27, 2020.