Charles Oldham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Charlie" W. Oldham

Born: November, 29, 1957; Chicago

Died: June 26, 2020; Princeton

Princeton – Charles "Charlie" W. Oldham, Jr., 62, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away 7:18 pm, Thursday, June 26, 2020, at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Princeton.

He was born November 29, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles W. and Eleanore (Schrader) Oldham, Sr.

He is survived by his uncle, Dale Schrader of Des Moines, IA, and one aunt, Linda McMann of Melrose Park, IL, as well as the Jeff Carlson family from Dover, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his half-brother.

He attended Carl Schurz High School in Chicago. Charlie worked as a plater at Harper-Wyman in Princeton and his last job was in the mailroom at the Bureau County Republican.

He was an avid knife collector and he liked auto racing, especially NASCAR. Charlie made decorative papers of various colors.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Valley Community Church in Spring Valley, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Community Church, 327 E. St. Paul Street, Spring Valley, Illinois, 61362. Online condolences may be made at www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved