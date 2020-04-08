|
|
Charlie White
Born: Jan. 28, 1938; Chilhowie, Virginia
Died: April 3, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Charlie White, 82, of Rock Falls, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at The Citadel of Sterling.
Charlie was born in Chilhowie, VA on January 28, 1938, the son of Jessie and Kate (Richardson) White. He married Elaine Fernandez in 1960. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2019. Charlie was a faithful member of First Open Bible Church, as well as the Cowboy Church. He enjoyed serving God, horses, and hunting.
Survivors include one son, Kenneth White of Evansville, IN; two daughters, Jennifer White of Sterling, and Brenda (Flenard) Council of Madison, WI; one sister, Louise Murray of Sterling; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Kate White; beloved wife, Eliane; one son, Charlie White; one daughter, Penny Barber; two brothers, Allan and Adley White; and one sister, Teen Delp.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.