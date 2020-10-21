Clayton S. Hewitt
Born: October 9, 1926; Manlius
Died: October 19, 2020; Manlius
MANLIUS – Clayton S. Hewitt, 94, of Manlius, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home.
Clayton was born in Manlius on October 9, 1926, the son of Stacy and Nettie (Olson) Hewitt. He married Elaine Nelson on June 19, 1949 in New Bedford. He was an US Army veteran , and served in the Korean War. Clayton worked as a farmer for 20 years, and later for Michlig Agri-Center for an additional 20 years. Clayton was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manlius, Manlius Sportsman Club, Good Samaritan's Club, and the Rolle Bolle Club. He was also an avid camper.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Hewitt of Princeton; one daughter, Lori Owen of Manlius; one son, Robin (Kelli Jo) Hewitt of Manlius;one brother, Ronald (Connie) Hewitt of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Cassie Hewitt of Manlius, Stephanie (Mike) Murphy of Princeville, Danielle (fiancé Jeremy Stoud) Hewitt of Kewanee, and Taylor (Tyler) Watson of Stark, FL; five great-grandchildren, Bradley, Elaina, Deaglan, Aksel, and Aria; and many nieces and nephews.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters ; and five brothers.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manlius. Funeralservice will follow at 11 a.m. with Vicar Ryan Mackey officiating. Burial will conclude at Manlius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Manlius, IL 61338; or Manlius Fire Protection District, Maple Ave, Manlius, IL 61338.
