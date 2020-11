Barb and family Hi. I am Erica from Barathaven. I worked under Ellie (Activities Director.) Cliff was and always will be my favorite resident. He reminded me so much of my own Papa. We always had a good time joking together laughing, talking about ABF Trucking days, and just helping him with whatever he needed. We would always look at those wonderful pieces of mail and he would describe you all(family members) on who you are and your job and the relationship to him. I am so saddned that Corona had to take his life. You are all loved. See you in heaven, Cliff

Erica E.