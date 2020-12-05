Cynthia sue burkart
Born: July 28, 1959; Mendota
Died: November 30, 2020; Park Ridge
PRINCETON - Cynthia Sue Burkart, 61, of Princeton is now cheering for the Cubs in Heaven. She passed away on November 30, 2020, at Advocate General Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Graveside services will be next to her parents in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, with officiant Linda Dinges. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family with arrangements.
Cindy was born on July 28, 1959, in Mendota, to Elmer and Henrietta (Schmitz) Burkart. She shared her birthday with her father. Cindy loved the Chicago Cubs and Bulls, dancing, crafts, music, church, eating out, babies, movies, rings, watches, the Green Bay Packers and everyone she met. Her heart was as big as her bear hugs. 2020 was a very difficult year for her as her health declined and she moved from her Gateway Services home in Princeton to the Park Ridge Care Center. She received loving care from the staff at both facilities.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Becker of Michigan; her brother, Robert (Sandy) Burkart of Florida; her sister, Bonnie Barkman of Illinois; 12 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and nephews and 9 great-great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her Gateway Services family who cared for Cindy for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother; sister, Alice Salmon; sister, Jeanette Flint; one niece; and her foster, parents Art and Helen Osman of Princeton.
Memorials in Cindy's memory may be directed to Gateway Services in Princeton who do so much for so many.
Online condolences may be left at www.merrittfh.com
.