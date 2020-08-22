David A. Miller



Born: December 6, 1960; Mendota



Died: August 18, 2020; LaMoille



LAMOILLE – David A. Miller, 59, of LaMoille passed away at home August 18, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a battle with colon cancer.



Private family funeral services were Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Cremation rites will be accorded after the funeral, and burial will be private at a later date.



David was born December 6, 1960, in Mendota to Raymond and Frances (McConnell) Miller. He married Angela (Taylor) Miller on May 16, 1992, in LaMoille. He was a 1979 graduate of Mendota High School. He worked for Twait Farms since April 2008. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.



He is survived by his daughter, Taylor (David Bowers) Miller of Washington, D.C.; his five sisters, Cheryl (Ron) Zolper of Byron, Pamela (Ben) Martino of Beverly Hills, FL, Dawn (Randy) Shaddick of Amboy, Lori (Tim) Selquist of Triumph and Mary (Jason) DePolo of Thomasville, NC; 27 nieces and nephews; and 48 great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela (Taylor) Miller on October 17, 2019; father, Raymond Miller in 1990; mother, Frances (McConnell) Miller in 1994; brother, Raymond Miller Jr. in 1989; sister, Linda (Miller) Schmidt in 2004; sister, Patricia (Miller) Zerfes in 2016; and great-nephew, Lucas Neumann in 2009.



Memorials may be directed to Cops 4 Cancer or Illinois Cancer Care.





