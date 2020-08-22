1/1
David A. Miller
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Miller

Born: December 6, 1960; Mendota

Died: August 18, 2020; LaMoille

LAMOILLE – David A. Miller, 59, of LaMoille passed away at home August 18, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a battle with colon cancer.

Private family funeral services were Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Cremation rites will be accorded after the funeral, and burial will be private at a later date.

David was born December 6, 1960, in Mendota to Raymond and Frances (McConnell) Miller. He married Angela (Taylor) Miller on May 16, 1992, in LaMoille. He was a 1979 graduate of Mendota High School. He worked for Twait Farms since April 2008. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Taylor (David Bowers) Miller of Washington, D.C.; his five sisters, Cheryl (Ron) Zolper of Byron, Pamela (Ben) Martino of Beverly Hills, FL, Dawn (Randy) Shaddick of Amboy, Lori (Tim) Selquist of Triumph and Mary (Jason) DePolo of Thomasville, NC; 27 nieces and nephews; and 48 great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela (Taylor) Miller on October 17, 2019; father, Raymond Miller in 1990; mother, Frances (McConnell) Miller in 1994; brother, Raymond Miller Jr. in 1989; sister, Linda (Miller) Schmidt in 2004; sister, Patricia (Miller) Zerfes in 2016; and great-nephew, Lucas Neumann in 2009.

Memorials may be directed to Cops 4 Cancer or Illinois Cancer Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE - Merritt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 21, 2020
Taylor, I am so, so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ann Murray
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Wiesbrook family
Friend
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Julie Henkel
Family
August 19, 2020
REST IN PEACE - FOREVER, AMEN !
Jerome Schmidt
Family
August 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. I pray God brings you peace and comfort.
Carrie (Miller) Neumann
Family
August 19, 2020
:( My thoughts, prayers, and sympathy is with the entire family! Dave was such a handsome, kind, generous person inside and out! He was a joy to know and be around, always had a hug and smile. Soft-spoken but could lighten any room and person he was around! God Bless!
Diane Baker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved