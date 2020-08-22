1/1
David L. Grossman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Grossman

Born: April 3, 1944; Dixon

Died: August 18, 2020; Dixon

AMBOY – David Lee Grossman, age 76, of Amboy died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at KSB Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 3, 1944 in Dixon, the eldest son of Burnham and Ethel (Larson) Grossman. David was a graduate of Amboy High School, Class of 1962. In high school, he played basketball, and was active in FFA, receiving the Illinois State Farmer Award and was also the sectional winner in swine. David was a lifelong farmer in Amboy and raised pigs. He also worked at Sensient in Amboy for 30 years.

David was active in 4-H as a youth, and then as a 4-H leader. He also served on the Lee Co. 4-H Fair premier committee. He was the youngest secretary for the Lee County Farm Bureau Board. He was also a member of the Lee Co. Locker Board, Methodist Church Board, and the Lee Co. Pork Producers.

David married Beth Harris on Dec. 1, 1968 in Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; and son- in-law, Daniel Otto.

David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beth; three children, Chris (Cecilia) Grossman of Dixon, Allan (Amy) Grossman of Wichita, KS, and Erin Otto of Thurmont, Maryland; and six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Patrick and Victoria Grossman all of Dixon, and Nolan, Gage, and Katherine Grossman of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by one brother, Carl (Georgiana) Grossman of Amboy; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family memorial service will be held at the chapel at Prairie Repose Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Glenn officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Lee County 4-H Fair Board, the United First Church of Amboy or to the Amboy Fire Dept.

Arrangements were completed by Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihm-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved