Dean Lubbs



Born: May 24, 1946; Princeton



Died: May 26, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Dean Lubbs, 74, of Mendota passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family.



Russel Dean Lubbs was born in Princeton on May 24, 1946 to Bill and Joyce (Wangelin) Lubbs. He grew up on a farm and attended schools in Manlius. On June 14, 1964, he married Susan Clay, his high school sweetheart. He attended Western Illinois University on a football scholarship and was a captain of the football team. After graduating with honors from Western in 1968, he attended graduate school at the University of Missouri graduating in 1969. Dean returned to Illinois and began his teaching and coaching career at Mendota Township High School in 1969, where he remained until his retirement in 2001. During that time, he was inducted into the IHSA Football Coaches Hall of Fame as well as earned many other educator and coaching awards.



He is survived by his wife, Susan of Mendota; daughter, Michele (James) Meyer of Mendota, grandchildren, Brett (Cassandra) Meyer of Davenport, FL., Dr. Bria Meyer of Omaha, NE. and Alex Lubbs of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving are his siblings, Larry (Jeanne) Lubbs of Williamsburg, VA., Roger (Nadine) Lubbs of Dixon and Sue (Robert) Neahring of Manlius.



Dean was preceded in death by his son, Tim; his parents, Bill and Joyce; and his brother, Dennis Lubbs.



Dean "Coach" Lubbs will be remembered as the ultimate professional. He mentored students, athletes and many young teachers at Mendota High School. Dean will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him and whose lives he impacted throughout the years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dean Lubbs to Mendota High School for enhancement of the fitness center or Vitas Hospice for their loving care they provided to Dean. Sadly, there will be no visitation or services at this time due to the social circumstances surrounding COVID. Arrangements are being handled by Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.





