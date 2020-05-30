Dean Lubbs
1946 - 2020
Dean Lubbs

Born: May 24, 1946; Princeton

Died: May 26, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Dean Lubbs, 74, of Mendota passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family.

Russel Dean Lubbs was born in Princeton on May 24, 1946 to Bill and Joyce (Wangelin) Lubbs. He grew up on a farm and attended schools in Manlius. On June 14, 1964, he married Susan Clay, his high school sweetheart. He attended Western Illinois University on a football scholarship and was a captain of the football team. After graduating with honors from Western in 1968, he attended graduate school at the University of Missouri graduating in 1969. Dean returned to Illinois and began his teaching and coaching career at Mendota Township High School in 1969, where he remained until his retirement in 2001. During that time, he was inducted into the IHSA Football Coaches Hall of Fame as well as earned many other educator and coaching awards.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Mendota; daughter, Michele (James) Meyer of Mendota, grandchildren, Brett (Cassandra) Meyer of Davenport, FL., Dr. Bria Meyer of Omaha, NE. and Alex Lubbs of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving are his siblings, Larry (Jeanne) Lubbs of Williamsburg, VA., Roger (Nadine) Lubbs of Dixon and Sue (Robert) Neahring of Manlius.

Dean was preceded in death by his son, Tim; his parents, Bill and Joyce; and his brother, Dennis Lubbs.

Dean "Coach" Lubbs will be remembered as the ultimate professional. He mentored students, athletes and many young teachers at Mendota High School. Dean will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him and whose lives he impacted throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dean Lubbs to Mendota High School for enhancement of the fitness center or Vitas Hospice for their loving care they provided to Dean. Sadly, there will be no visitation or services at this time due to the social circumstances surrounding COVID. Arrangements are being handled by Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

14 entries
May 29, 2020
Im sorry for your loss. He was a GREAT Coach !!
Jason Franklin
Classmate
May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Curt and pat chaon


Curt Chaon
Friend
May 29, 2020
I have soo much respect for Coach Lubbs I worked hard for him in Football as I never wanted to let him down.
Aaron Arjes
Student
May 28, 2020
My condolences to the whole family
Jerry Green
Student
May 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Lubbs family with the passing of Dean. Dean was my assistant P.E. teacher along with Coach Ted Lewis. A very nice guy who I had a great amount of respect.
Michael Galloway
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Condolences to the family. What a great man, teacher and leader. I enjoyed my time and camaraderie with Dean! Prayers and sympathies to the family!
Leo Hochstatter
Friend
May 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with my sister sue and my niece michelley Jim and there children Brett and Bria. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I love you all
Lisa Gray
Sister
May 28, 2020
I had the privilege of being coached in football and wrestling by Coach Lubbs. He pushed me and got the most out of me especially in wrestling.I was honored to receive 3rd place in state and owe it all to his coaching and motivation of me
Christopher Q Walter
Student
May 28, 2020
Dean was a "stand-up" guy in every respect. I learned much about determination from this man. I am proud to count him as friend, and I rest assured that someday I will see my old teammate again.
Randy Mullin
Friend
May 28, 2020
I was fortunate to get to know Coach Lubbs away from football competition. We had some enjoyable times hashing over a few Friday night skirmishes. Im sure his teaching is playing forward.
Fritz Harms
Friend
May 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family. His legacy will long be remembered.
Janet Henry
May 28, 2020
After reading the summary of Deans accomplished life, mentored is a key word. He was perfect in that role as described. RESPECT is another word that immediately came to mind when I heard that he passed away. I got to know him my freshman year when he came to MHS. As my own career in teaching & coaching developed, I felt very proud to become one of his peers. He always was encouraging and told me things that made a lot of sense. Condolences to his family and friends.
Pat Beals
Friend
May 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Prayers to your family Cindy
Cindy Stephenitch
Friend
May 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Sue and Michele and their families. We will never forget Dean. He has always been regarded as a top notch teacher and coach. May he Rest In Peace.
Dennis and Janet Jones
Friend
