1/2
Dennis D. Lafferty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis D. Lafferty

Born: February 21, 1952; Princeton

Died: July 24, 2020; Anna

PRINCETON – Dennis Darl Lafferty, 68, of Anna, formerly of Princeton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 21, 1952 in Princeton to Darl Paige and Bernadine Helen (Kerber) Lafferty.

Dennis graduated from Princeton High School in 1970, and also from Illinois Central College. He worked as a draftsman and engineering technician at Shive-Hattery in Rock Island and retired in 2017. He was referee for the Illinois High School Association and enjoyed traveling, watching trains, and stargazing. Dennis was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy (Mike) Cullen of Troy; son, Shane (Tamra Antenucci) Lafferty of Peoria Heights; four grandchildren, Sean, Lauren, Giovanni, and Josh; sisters, Colleen Nilges of Columbia, MO and Sharon Johnson of Newport News, VA; brothers, Shawn Lafferty of Little Rock, AR and Randy (Deb) Lafferty of Spring Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation was accorded. The family will host private services at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204-414-2300, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Dennis Lafferty by writing a memo on your check.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna/Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved