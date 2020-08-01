Dennis D. Lafferty
Born: February 21, 1952; Princeton
Died: July 24, 2020; Anna
PRINCETON – Dennis Darl Lafferty, 68, of Anna, formerly of Princeton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 21, 1952 in Princeton to Darl Paige and Bernadine Helen (Kerber) Lafferty.
Dennis graduated from Princeton High School in 1970, and also from Illinois Central College. He worked as a draftsman and engineering technician at Shive-Hattery in Rock Island and retired in 2017. He was referee for the Illinois High School Association and enjoyed traveling, watching trains, and stargazing. Dennis was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy (Mike) Cullen of Troy; son, Shane (Tamra Antenucci) Lafferty of Peoria Heights; four grandchildren, Sean, Lauren, Giovanni, and Josh; sisters, Colleen Nilges of Columbia, MO and Sharon Johnson of Newport News, VA; brothers, Shawn Lafferty of Little Rock, AR and Randy (Deb) Lafferty of Spring Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was accorded. The family will host private services at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204-414-2300, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute
. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Dennis Lafferty by writing a memo on your check.
Crain Funeral Home in Anna/Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.
