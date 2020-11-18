Dr. Donald M. PrinceBorn: March 7, 1926Died: November 3, 2020NORTHBROOK – One of Illinois' leading figures in education, Dr. Donald M. Prince of Northbrook, IL passed away November 3 at the age of 94.A 45-year Winnetka resident, Don was born March 7, 1926 in Crossville, IL to Edgar and Julia Prince. He was the adoring husband of 71 years to Claire (nee Sanders), proud father to Kathryn and William, and devoted grandfather to Erick (Lauren) and Andrew Miller. Don was a beloved uncle to Debora Sams (Tom), Steven Frank, Carol Carr (Todd), Tyler Prince (Susan), Donald Sanders (Joyce), William D. Sanders Jr., Steven Sanders, John Lee Sanders (Maria) and Cindy Strickler (Chris).He was preceded in death by his siblings Vergene Prince Kallenbach (Vincent), Anne Prince Frank (Robert), and Joe Prince (Marjorielaine).Don Prince's tall, stately bearing and prematurely white hair belied a disarming wit and light-up-the-room charm. Intellectual yet self-effacing, he consistently displayed a positive and optimistic manner that was evident to most he encountered and especially to his family and close friends. His engaging approach, warmth and humor when speaking to strangers, was such that many felt as if they had always known him even during a first meeting. Don often spoke with pride about the folksy small-town values and character that came from growing up in tiny Crossville. It was, by his estimation, a storybook town where the Methodist church was the center of all cultural, social, and religious activity, and was the church where he and Claire Sanders would spend their first date, and later marry.Don was initially accepted into the Navy V12 program directly out of high school and served stateside in the waning days of World War II. One of Illinois' most prominent figures in education, he learned to read and write in a one-room schoolhouse in rural southern Illinois. As a student at Illinois State University (ISU), Don was the MVP of the Redbirds basketball team! He later earned an undergraduate degree from Murray State University. Graduate degrees included a Master's and Doctorate in Education from the University of Illinois and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago.Don's list of accomplishments is extensive. A lifelong educator, he was a high school principal at the age of 26 in Knoxville, IL and from 1956 - 1960, he was superintendent of the Princeton (IL) Township High School. Later, as a professor at ISU, he founded the doctoral program in educational administration. Don also brought his extensive background in public education to the private sector. As Vice President at Rand McNally and Company, he served more than 16 years as publisher of textbooks and other educational materials.In 1973, he was appointed Chairman of the Illinois Board of Higher Education by Governor Daniel Walker, and later reappointed by Governor James Thompson in 1976. In addition, Don was the principal architect of College Illinois!, the state's popular prepaid tuition program.Don was a devout member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilmette, having served in numerous positions.Private interment will be in the church garden with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date.Gifts in memory of Don may be sent to Trinity Church 1024 Lake Ave. Wilmette, IL 60091.