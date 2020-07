Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna J. Linder



Died: March 21, 2020



MENDOTA – Mass of Christian Burial for Donna J. Linder, who died March 21, 2020, will be August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Mendota.



Visitation will be August 1, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.





