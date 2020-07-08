Doris J. Maxedon
Born: October 26, 1926; Lousiville, Kentucky
Died: July 7, 2020; Peru
PERU – Doris J. Maxedon, age 93, of Peru, formerly of New Bedford, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
Doris was born October 26, 1926 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Orville and Sarah (Clark) Grant and was the oldest of 11 children. She raised her children with Delbert Stillwell. Doris later married Harold Spears. She was married to Harold until his passing in 2001. Doris married Leslie "Gene" Maxedon on September 17, 2005 in Spring Valley. She was employed as a secretary for many years and finished her career as a floral and garden specialist at Wal-Mart in Princeton. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Walnut and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans in LaSalle.
She is survived by her husband, Leslie "Gene" Maxedon of Peru; one daughter, Sue Maynard of New Bedford; two sons, Kenny (Carol) Stillwell of Lavernia, TX and Mike (Joy) Stillwell of Springfield; one sister, Gladys Hanson of Sandwich; two brothers, Clarence (Mary) Grant of Crest Hill and Fred (Julia) Grant of Walnut; and 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Spears; one son, Patrick Stillwell; one daughter, Katherine Stillwell; six sisters, Mary Dyer, Laverne Simpson, Barbara Quickle, Alberta Willis, Geneva Jensen and Maxine Hughes; one brother, Steve Grant; one granddaughter, Dana Michelle Maynard; and two grandsons, Jason Stillwell and Marvin Howard.
Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Walnut with Reverend Thomas Shaw officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Cemetery near New Bedford.
A memorial has been established.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required for the visitation at the funeral home. At the church, approximately 52 people will be allowed to be present for the Mass. Masks are required until you are seated.
