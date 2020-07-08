1/1
Doris J. Maxedon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris J. Maxedon

Born: October 26, 1926; Lousiville, Kentucky

Died: July 7, 2020; Peru

PERU – Doris J. Maxedon, age 93, of Peru, formerly of New Bedford, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.

Doris was born October 26, 1926 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Orville and Sarah (Clark) Grant and was the oldest of 11 children. She raised her children with Delbert Stillwell. Doris later married Harold Spears. She was married to Harold until his passing in 2001. Doris married Leslie "Gene" Maxedon on September 17, 2005 in Spring Valley. She was employed as a secretary for many years and finished her career as a floral and garden specialist at Wal-Mart in Princeton. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Walnut and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans in LaSalle.

She is survived by her husband, Leslie "Gene" Maxedon of Peru; one daughter, Sue Maynard of New Bedford; two sons, Kenny (Carol) Stillwell of Lavernia, TX and Mike (Joy) Stillwell of Springfield; one sister, Gladys Hanson of Sandwich; two brothers, Clarence (Mary) Grant of Crest Hill and Fred (Julia) Grant of Walnut; and 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Spears; one son, Patrick Stillwell; one daughter, Katherine Stillwell; six sisters, Mary Dyer, Laverne Simpson, Barbara Quickle, Alberta Willis, Geneva Jensen and Maxine Hughes; one brother, Steve Grant; one granddaughter, Dana Michelle Maynard; and two grandsons, Jason Stillwell and Marvin Howard.

Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Walnut with Reverend Thomas Shaw officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Cemetery near New Bedford.

A memorial has been established.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required for the visitation at the funeral home. At the church, approximately 52 people will be allowed to be present for the Mass. Masks are required until you are seated.

Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved