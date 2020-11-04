1/1
Dorothy A. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Smith

Born: July 14, 1928

Died: November 1, 2020

PRINCETON –Dorothy Ann Bickett Smith, 92, of Princeton passed away at Perry Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She was the 11th of 12 children born to Jessie and Lorina (Fenwick) Bickett. She was born on July 14, 1928 in Buda. Dorothy attended a one-room schoolhouse called Hazel Grove School in Dover. She married Charles B. Smith on April 6, 1947. They celebrated 72 years of marriage, before his passing on September 6, 2019.

Dorothy lived most of her life in Princeton and was retired from Harper-Wyman. Dorothy loved cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, and her family. She recently lived at Liberty Village of Princeton.

She is survived by one daughter Judith (David) Smith Brown of Princeton; her grandchildren, Shelli Smith, Charles Jay Smith, Kelli Smith Wenglewski, Randy Smith, Lisa Smith May, Shana Brown; her great-grandchildren; her great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Bickett, Norma Bickett and Joyce Bickett; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; two sons, Charles "Chuck" Smith and Dennis Smith; her parents; six brothers, James, Joseph, Charles, Robert, Alvin, and Wayne; and five sisters, Marcella Dobson, Evelyn McCoy, Lucille Rick, Estella Hedgspeth, and Christine Brutcher.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private service will take place in the spring.

Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.co

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norberg Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved