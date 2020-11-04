Dorothy A. Smith



Born: July 14, 1928



Died: November 1, 2020



PRINCETON –Dorothy Ann Bickett Smith, 92, of Princeton passed away at Perry Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020.



She was the 11th of 12 children born to Jessie and Lorina (Fenwick) Bickett. She was born on July 14, 1928 in Buda. Dorothy attended a one-room schoolhouse called Hazel Grove School in Dover. She married Charles B. Smith on April 6, 1947. They celebrated 72 years of marriage, before his passing on September 6, 2019.



Dorothy lived most of her life in Princeton and was retired from Harper-Wyman. Dorothy loved cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, and her family. She recently lived at Liberty Village of Princeton.



She is survived by one daughter Judith (David) Smith Brown of Princeton; her grandchildren, Shelli Smith, Charles Jay Smith, Kelli Smith Wenglewski, Randy Smith, Lisa Smith May, Shana Brown; her great-grandchildren; her great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Bickett, Norma Bickett and Joyce Bickett; and many nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; two sons, Charles "Chuck" Smith and Dennis Smith; her parents; six brothers, James, Joseph, Charles, Robert, Alvin, and Wayne; and five sisters, Marcella Dobson, Evelyn McCoy, Lucille Rick, Estella Hedgspeth, and Christine Brutcher.



Cremation rites have been accorded and a private service will take place in the spring.



Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.co



Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.





