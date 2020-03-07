|
Dorothy ada ary
Born: June 11, 1932; Lone Tree
Died: March 3, 2020; Tiskilwa
TISKILWA â€" Dorothy Ada Ary, 87, of Tiskilwa, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in her home.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tiskilwa Community Church, Tiskilwa. Interment will follow in the Putnam Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel of The Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton, and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday in the church. Private online condolences may be left for Dorothy's family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.
Dorothy was born on June 11, 1932, at Lone Tree, to Marshall and Freda (Heininger) Downey. She attended Lone Tree School, and graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1950. She worked at the Putnam Grain Elevator and Hoffman's Patterns of the Past in Princeton. She married Francis H. Ary Jr., on November 4, 1951 in Putnam. Dorothy was very active in the Tiskilwa community and was a founding member of the Tiskilwa Historical Society, remaining a volunteer through 2020. She was an active church member, taught Sunday School, was a Loyal Daughter, board member, and volunteered her time as a â€œChurch Basement Ladyâ€ for the Tiskilwa Community Church sewing, baking and serving the church. Dorothy was a memberof the American Legion Auxiliary and was a Daughter of the American Revolution. She served as an election judge for Wheatland Township for numerous years.
She is survived by her6 children, Mike (Mary) Ary of Tiskilwa, Janet (Joe) Ballerini of New Lenox, Joe (Diane) Ary of Quincy, Sally (Tom) Trumpinski of Sublette, Barbara (Mike)Williams of Cunningham, Tennessee and Suzanne Ary of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis in 2014; a sister, Ruby Stacker, a brother, Harold, and a nephew, Ted.
Memorials may be directed to the Tiskilwa Historical Society, the Tiskilwa Ambulance Service orthe Tiskilwa Community Church.