Sister Dorothy Bertsch
Born: July 29, 1927; Harvey, ND

Died: June 22, 2020; Maryvale, Valley City, ND

Maryvale – Sister Dorothy Bertsch, 92 years old, died at Maryvale, Valley City, North Dakota, June 22, 2020. There will be a private prayer service and funeral Mass at Maryvale Chapel, rural Valley City, North Dakota.

Sister Dorothy was born July 29, 1927, in Harvey, ND, to Martin and Catherine (Becker) Bertsch. She made Vows of consecrated chastity, obedience and poverty to God with the Sisters of Mary of the Presentation, August 22, 1946. She graduated high school from St. Aloysius Academy, Oakwood, ND, June 1947. She received her Bachelor's degree from the College of Great Falls, Montana, August 1958, in elementary education and social studies. She completed her Master's degree at St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO, in education administration. Sister Dorothy was an elementary teacher and principal throughout most of her Religious Life.

Sister Dorothy served as an elementary teacher or principal at Notre Dame Academy, Willow City, ND 1948-1950; Oakes, ND 1950-1953; Oakwood, ND 1953-60; St. Joseph's School, Wild Rice, ND 1960-1964; Princeton, Illinois, 1964-1979; Pekin, IL 1979-1984; DeKalb, IL 1984-1998; she served as a Director of Religious Education at St. Patrick's Parish, Washington, IL 1998-1999 and St. Rita's Parish, Rockford, IL 2000-2005; and St. Margaret's Hospital as a volunteer from 2006-2018.

She is survived by her Religious Community, the Sisters of Mary of the Presentation, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, and her siblings-George (Eva), Joseph (Regina), Marian, Helen (Jack) Feather, Michael (Josephine), Anthony, Steve (Delores), and Anne Marie Comeau.

Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, Valley City, is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
