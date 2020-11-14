1/1
Edith I. White
Edith I. White

Born: August 28, 1926; Polo

Died: November 12, 2020; Princeton

BUDA – Edith I. White, 94, of Buda, Illinois passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Aperion Care Nursing Home, Princeton, Illinois.

She was born August 28, 1926, in Polo, Illinois, the daughter of Walter L. and Laura (Bellows) Smyth.

Edith married Charles Henry White in Mount Pleasant, Iowa on December 8, 1943. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2009.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Sue (James) Harris of Princeton and Sally Jane (Dennis) Specht of Princeton; one son, Charles Steven (Sue Ann) White of Sheffield; 11 grandchildren, Laurie Geuther, Mike (Chris) Skaggs, Angela (Ryan) Rediger, Eric (Deidre) White, Jody (Greg) Specht, Amanda (Scott) Zoske, Stephanie (Joe) Monier, Jeremy (Terri) Harris, Kala (Kenny) Nachtman, Chelsea DeVoss, and Haley DeVoss; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Elmer Smyth; and two sisters, Evelyn Shellhause, and Margaret Munz.

She was employed at Harper Wyman for 30 years, finishing her time there as an inspector.

Edith was a member of the Bunker Hill Church of God in Buda and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an active member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking, and sewing.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at Hopeland Cemetery, Buda, Illinois.

Memorials may be directed to the Bunker Hill Church of God or the Buda Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 14, 2020.
