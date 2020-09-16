Edna A. Bangtson
Born: August 21, 1915; Buda
Died: September 12, 2020; Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Edna A. Bangtson, 105, of Bloomington, formerly of Buda passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Bloomington.
A family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hopeland Cemetery in Buda. There will be no visitation.
Edna was born August 21, 1915 in Buda. She was the daughter of Charles and Lula (Stinson) Philhower. She married Foster C. Bangtson on February 20, 1936 in Tiskilwa . He died February 5, 1989.
Surviving are two nephews, Kenneth (Jana) McLean, Bloomington and Charles ( Diana) McLean, Normal; three nieces, Judith (Gerald) Wilder Washington, IL, Linda (Randy) Reiss, Mt. Vernon, IL, and Marlene Zimmerman, Galesburg.; and a sister-in-law, Janet Vermiere from Wyoming, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant daughters; a daughter, Marilyn K. Bangtson and her life partner, Larry A. Ryan.; her sisters, Dorothy L. McLean and Shirley M. O`Bryant; and a brother, Raymond R. Philhower.
Edna graduated from Buda High School in 1933. She spent most of her life helping her husband on the family farm until their retirement in 1970. She was a former member of the Buda Congregational Church and attended First United Church of Christ in Sheffield. She was a lifetime member of the Bureau County Farm Bureau and enjoyed listening to the Cubs and Bulls on the radio.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank the Steidingers from the Mylering Home and staff at Heritage Bloomington for their care over the last 11 years.