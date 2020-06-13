Edward Becker
Edward Becker

Born: December 7, 1937

Died: June 2, 2020

BRADENTON, Fla. – Edward Becker, 82, of Bradenton, Florida died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Edward was born on December 7, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Joseph S. Becker and Elsie (Bach) Becker. He married Betty Ann Morris in November 1954. She preceded him in death. He moved to Florida after his retirement in 1999 from LCN in Princeton, Illinois, with his longtime companion Josephine Bickett. She also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his four daughters, Margene Scott and her husband Rob of Fredericksburg, Texas, Cathy O'Kier of Centennial, Colorado, Geraldine West and her husband Chris of Longmont Colorado, and Amy Struhs and her husband Todd of Avon, Illinois. Survivors also include four grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margie and Bobbie; and one brother Joseph.

Memorials may be made to Feeding America or the food bank of your choice.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
