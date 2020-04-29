|
|
Edward R. Donovan
Born: April 25, 1937; La Salle
Died: April 23, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Edward R. Donovan, 82, of Mendota passed away on April 23, 2020, in his home.
Graveside services will be held Friday May 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Troy Grove Cemetery with Father Peter Pilon officiating. A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, Mendota at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Edward was born on April 25, 1937 in La Salle to Edward and Lucille (Lindenmeier) Donovan.
Edward attended Lincoln School and Holy Cross Grade School in Mendota. In his early teenage years, Edward was a known guitar player in the Mendota Accordion Band. He wasted no time at all with getting right to work. At 16 years old, Edward started his 49-year long career with Conco/Heico/Spartan Tool in Mendota. While employed there, he held many positions including welder, painter, coiler, working on the bomb line, and running a screw machine.
On June 9, 1956, Edward married the love of his life, Irene Roulston, at Holy Cross Church in Mendota.
Edward enjoyed many things that life had to offer. He was often times found traveling and regularly found himself enjoying the shows and musical performances in Branson, Missouri. He was musically talented on the guitar and on the organ. Hunting and fishing were two hobbies of his as well. Edward very rarely missed a car show and he enjoyed polishing his 1976 Oldsmobile 442. Edward was always known for being a hard worker and his most valued interest was to spend as much time as he could with his family.
Edward is survived by his wife, Irene, of Mendota; daughter, Marlene Melau, of Troy Grove; son, Gary (Donna) Donovan, of Rockford and two brothers, Don (Pat) Donovan, of Princeton and Dan (Margie) Donovan, of Sublette. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Mitchell (Melissa) Melau of Troy Grove and Marissa (David) Trumper of LaSalle; four great grandchildren, Noah, Chelsea, Jesse, and Anthony and four great-great grandchildren, Logan, Lucy, Lyla, and Amelia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Montie Melau on January 16, 2020.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter or Holy Cross School in Mendota.