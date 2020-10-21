1/1
Elaine B. Martin
Elaine B. Martin

Born: March 25, 1929; Wyanet

Died: October 17, 2020; Walnut

WALNUT – Elaine B. Martin, age 91, of Walnut, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Heritage Health of Walnut.

Elaine was born March 25, 1929 in Wyanet, the daughter of Benjamin and Martha (Jensen) Behrens. She married Howard Martin Jr. on May 22, 1948 in Princeton. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2000. Elaine was a homemaker, was a member of Red Oak Church in Walnut, and enjoyed reading and cooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Scott) Rauh of DePue; her son, Jerry (Marjee) Martin of Peoria; four grandchildren, Dawn, Kelly, Stacy and Matthew; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister, two brothers, and one great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Elm Lawn Memorial Park in Princeton.

A memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 21, 2020.
