Ellen L. pavy
Born: Nov. 25, 1945; Princeton
Died: March 8, 2020; Peru
SPRING VALLEY â€" Ellen L. Pavy, 74, of Spring Valley, died peacefully on March 8, 2020 at Heritage Health in Peru.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle with Rev. Glenn Foster officiating. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ellen was born in Princeton on November 25, 1945 to Arthur and Alma (Eckberg) Bodelson. She was a homemaker, a manager at Wendy's in Princeton, and an employee Gordon's Jewelry Store in the Peru Mall. Ellen was a 1963 graduate of Walnut High School. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, New Bedford Christian Church, and New Bedford Coffee Clutch. She was also a vacation Bible school teacher.
Ellen married Phillip Gerbitz in 1963 and then married David Pavy in 1987. She was a devoted grandmother and avid book reader. She also enjoyed camping and sewing.
Ellen is survived by one son, Wade (Brenda) Gerbitz of Malden; one daughter, Stacy Gerbitz of La Salle; seven grandchildren, Megan Gerbitz, Kendell Gerbitz, Luke (Cassie) Forney, Landon Forney, Logan Forney, Hannah Forney, and Hailey Forney; one great-grandson, Brayden Forney; longtime companion, Bob Jennings of Streator; best friend, Carol Fox of Rock Falls; one sister, Lucille (Milton) Warfield of FL; and her very special cat, Sammy.
She was preceded in death by one son, Chad Gerbitz in 1975; one daughter, Trudy Forney in 2019; and two sisters, Marie May and Clara Atkinson.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.