Eric S. "Mossy" Moss
Eric 'Mossy' S. Moss

Born: August 11, 1980

Died: October 31, 2020

PRINCETON – Eric "Mossy" Scott Moss, 40, of Princeton, Illinois and formerly of Bureau, Illinois passed away at 12:47 a.m. on October 31, 2020 from complications of Huntington's disease.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Community Building in Bureau, Illinois.

Eric was born August 11, 1980 in Spring Valley, Illinois the son of Judy (Michael) Moss.

He is survived by his five children, Austin Moss, Raeann Moss, Tyler Moss, Natalee Swan, and Valaree Swan; five siblings, Angela Birkey, Barbie (Dan) Patnoe, Gena Fines, Russ Moss, and Megan Parks; and a close nephew and niece, Bracin and Braelynn Patnoe.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Moss; stepfather, Jeff Madsen; a close uncle, Gary Michael; and many grandparents.

Mossy treasured his trips to visit his kids. He loved fishing, swimming, listening to country music, dirt track racing, and demos. His favorite holiday was Christmas. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
