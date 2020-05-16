Ester Mae Behrends
Born: September 5, 1924
Died: May 9, 2020
TISKILWA – Ester Mae Behrends, 95, of Tiskilwa, Illinois passed away May 9, 2020 at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to the Covid virus and there will be no visitation. A private family burial will be at a later date
She was born September 5, 1924 to Clyde and Pauline Hull in California. Her family later relocated to IL
She attended Peoria Manual HS and shortly after met Lester Behrends, Sr. on a blind date. They married on May 3, 1944 and enjoyed almost 73 years together on various farms and raising their 8 children.
Ester was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Raymond Behrends, Sr. in 2017 and also preceded by her parents, and siblings.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Dale) Fox, Tiskilwa; Margaret Copher, Elgin; John (Lynn) Behrends, Moline; Bob (Carol) Behrends, Crystal Lake; Rick (Joyce) Behrends, Monroe, WA; Lester Jr, (Cindy) Behrends, Tiskilwa; Ronald (Eileen) Behrends, Tiskilwa; Donald (Shelley) Behrends, Amboy; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ester was active in the Tiskilwa Community Church for many years and the various ladies' committees within the church. She loved to spend time outside and tend to her flower and vegetable gardens when she was able.
Memorials may be directed to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 16, 2020.