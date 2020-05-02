Eugene "Gene" Orndorff
1949 - 2020
Eugene 'Gene' Orndorff

Born: August 23, 1949; Washington, D.C.

Died: April 25, 2020; Strasburg, VA

STRASBURG, Va. – Eugene "Gene" Orndorff, 70, beloved husband, father, avid gardener, and friend died suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home in Strasburg, VA.

Gene was born in Washington, DC on August 23, 1949, the son of the late Jack C. and Lucile M. Hake Orndorff. Gene graduated from Northwood High School in Silver Spring, MD; he then served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1974 as a radioman third class. He met his wife, Virginia Sibigtroth, while working for the Chief of Naval Operations, and they were married on September 8, 1973 in Ohio, IL.

After finishing his service in the US Navy, Gene and his wife moved to Tampa, FL where he graduated from the University of South Florida with a BA in Business Administration. Deciding that Florida was not for them, they moved back to Alexandria, VA where Gene began his working career with People's Drug Store. He then moved in 1990 to Crystal Lake, IL to be closer to his wife's family.

His wife's company moved them to Wisconsin in 2006. He retired in 2018 and moved back to his beloved Virginia to be close to family and old friends. He enjoyed hiking the Shenandoah National Forest, fishing in the Shenandoah River and tending to his garden.

Gene is survived by his wife, Virginia Sibigtroth; two sons, Kyle of Strasburg, VA and Brett (Tiffany) of Oakland, CA; one sister, Deborah Garcia of Dade City, FL; and close friends, David and Emily Ewing and Lori Thurgood.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his favorite uncles, Earl, Joe, and George Orndorff of Winchester, VA.

Services and burial for Mr. Orndorff will be conducted priviately at a later date.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. #900, Arlington, VA 22202, The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or a Humane Society of your choice. You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Gene Orndorff.


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 2, 2020.
