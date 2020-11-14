Fred N. Alters
Born: April 14, 1934; Manlius
Died: November 11, 2020; Princeton
MANLIUS – Fred N. Alters, 86, of Manlius, Illinois ,passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
He was born April 14, 1934 in Manlius, Illinois the son of Chalmers Harold and Mary Othe (Hartz) Alters.
Fred married Mary DeMay Gould in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 1994. She preceded him in death March 11, 2017.
He graduated from Manlius High School with the Class of 1951. Fred took a few classes post high school in animal husbandry and began farming. He was active in the community serving as a member of the Lions Club, a trustee with the fire department, on the township board, a trustee of the cemetery in Manlius, and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church Council. He retired from farming in 1997 and they moved from the farm into Manlius. Upon retirement he mowed the school yard in the summers, worked for the town of Manlius, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary.
He is survived by 2 stepsons, Bob (Patty) Gould of Sheffield and Ronald (Pamela) Gould of Buda; one step-aughter, Laurie (Chad) Buckman of Buda; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two nephews, Dave and Mike Niece; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; one sister, Leah Niece; and one niece, Jane Stephens.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton with Vicar Ryan Mackey, officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial will take place in Manlius Cemetery, Manlius. Illinois. Due to COVID-19 ,masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be directed to the Manlius Rescue Unit or the Manlius Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
.