Gail E. Etheridge



Born: October 19, 1930; New Bedford



Died: May 2, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Gail E. Etheridge, 89 and formerly of Tampico, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.



He was born on October 19, 1930 near New Bedford, IL the son of James W. and Gladys (Nodine) Etheridge and was a graduate of Manlius High School. He married Dorothy J. Reynolds on May 27, 1951 in Bureau Twp. She died August 28, 2012. Gail had worked for many years at Cady's in Yorktown before retiring. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown until it closed and a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Falls. Gail had served on the Tampico Fire Department and the former Yorktown School Board.



Survivors include his children, Dale Etheridge of Clinton, IA, Randy (Beth) Etheridge of Tampico and Debra (Pat) Dorathy of Tampico; his sisters-in-law, Marlene Etheridge and Marge Etheridge both of Princeton; his brother James Etheridge of CA; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William, Dean and Robert Etheridge; and his daughter-in-law, Jeanne Etheridge.



Private family visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Garland Funeral Home in Tampico. Burial with graveside services will conclude at Yorktown Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home; Tampico Fire Department or Immanuel Lutheran Church.





