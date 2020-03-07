|
Gary william lampkin
Born: March 1, 1968; Kewanee
Died: Feb. 29, 2020
WYANET â€" Gary William Lampkin, 51, of Glenview, IL and Wyanet, IL, died on February 29th after a sudden illness.
Born on March 1, 1968 in Kewanee, IL to Junior and Sivilena Lampkin of Wyanet, IL. He was the second of three children. He graduated Wyanet High School in 1986 and attended Illinois Valley Community College. He then went on to join the U.S. Army, starting in Fort Benning and then moving to Fort Bragg â€" serving with the 82nd Airborne. He fought in Operation Just Cause (Panama), Desert Storm and Desert Shield ? his communications expertise often requiring him to go into dangerous territory to set up cell towers prior to a conflict beginning. Those skills would go on to serve him well in his career, where he spent the majority of it in wireless engineering and construction. His skillset rivaled the best of many engineers.He was a much loved son, brother and brother-in-law and the fun uncle, devoting his life to his two nephews, Jack and Will. Like his dad, he was a constant tinkerer â€" with a passion for cars and trucks. Many remember his impressive Pinewood Derby car skills â€" with lots of friends' and colleagues' Scouts in the northern part of Illinois hoisting trophies thanks to Uncle Gary.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Matthew.
He is survived by his sister, Kay, and her husband, Dan, as well as his two nephews, Jack and Will â€" all of Glenview, IL.There will be a small graveside service later in the Spring in Sheffield, IL.
Arrangements are being handled by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home (Glenview, IL) and Grant- JohnsonÂ Funeral Home (Princeton, IL).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyanet Rescue Unit, 100 S. Maple Street, Wyanet, IL 61379.