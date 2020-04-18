Bureau County Republican Obituaries
Brother George Matsuoka Obituary
Brother George Matsuoka

Born: August 27, 1921

Died: April 12, 2020

PERU - Brother George Matsuoka, O.S.B., monk of Saint Bede Abbey in Peru, IL, died the morning of April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday. He was 98.

He was born in Chicago on August 27, 1921 to George and Emma (Laudstrom) Matsuoka. He entered the novitiate at St. Bede in 1943 and professed his vows on May 17, 1944, and recently celebrated his 75th anniversary of profession.

Brother George worked in the bakery and then in the abbey print shop, hand-setting type. In 2009, he was inducted into the St. Bede Athletic Hall of Fame and at Homecoming 2018 a life-size, bronze statue of him was dedicated. For many years, Brother George was the faithful presence at the top of the entrance stairs of the school, extending Benedictine hospitality to all.

Reception of his body at the St. Bede Abbey Church was on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial was on Wednesday with Abbot Philip Davey, O.S.B. presiding, with interment following in the abbey cemetery.  Because of social distancing, in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, services were private. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Mueller Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Bede Abbey.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
