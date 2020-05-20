Or Copy this URL to Share

Share George's life story with friends and family

Share George's life story with friends and family

George W. lutes



Died: May 18, 2020; La Salle



PRINCETON – George W. Lutes, 89 of Princeton, IL passed away at the Veterans Home in La Salle, IL on Monday, May 18, 2020.



Full obit to follow. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store