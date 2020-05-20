George W. lutes
Died: May 18, 2020; La Salle
PRINCETON – George W. Lutes, 89 of Princeton, IL passed away at the Veterans Home in La Salle, IL on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Full obit to follow. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Died: May 18, 2020; La Salle
PRINCETON – George W. Lutes, 89 of Princeton, IL passed away at the Veterans Home in La Salle, IL on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Full obit to follow. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 20, 2020.