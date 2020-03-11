|
|
Gertie M. Spires
PRINCETON - Gertie M. Spires, 92, passed away after a short illness at Aperion Care in Princeton.
Gertie was born to Bon and Effie (Hill) Moreland. She married the love of her life, Gerald Spires in Decatur, IL. They were married for 66 years before his passing. They resided in the Ashton/Franklin Grove area most of their lives. She farmed almost her whole life with her husband and also worked outside the home doing clerical work at Dixon Co-Op.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting and crocheting. She loved entertaining family and friends after Sunday church service with a homecooked meal. After retiring to Princeton, she continued to work at the Bureau County Senior Center. She was an active member of Christ Community Church.
Gertie is survived by her son; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three step-great -grandchildren; one great-great -grandchild; and one brother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Spires; her parents, Bon and Effie Moreland; her daughter; five brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Christ Community Church or Vitas Hospice.
A visitation for Gertie will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Christ Community Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Christ Community Church at 11 a.m. officiated by Reverend Frank Brozenec, followed by graveside services at Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Princeton, IL.
Online condolences may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.