Gloria J. Anderson
Born: December 27, 1932; Spring Valley
Died: June 3, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Gloria J. Anderson, age 87, of Princeton, went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
Gloria was born on December 27, 1932 in Spring Valley, the daughter of Elmer and June (Becknell) Schoff. She was a 1950 graduate of Walnut High School, and later married Myron Anderson on March 11, 1951 in Walnut. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1997. Gloria loved being a homemaker and working alongside her husband on the family farm.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her family with a deep love. She wanted to serve her Lord and was constantly reminded of His goodness and faithfulness. Her desire was for all her children and grandchildren to come to know the Lord as their personal Savior. She knew with her whole heart that this farewell was only a "so long" and not a goodbye.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Steven) Taylor of Princeton and Leslye Mack of Apache Junction, Arizona; one son, David (Victoria) Anderson of Walnut; five grandchildren, Austin Myron Mack, Ivan David Anderson, August Peter Anderson, Elyse Marie Anderson and Fredrick James Anderson; three stepgrandsons, Joshua Taylor, Aaron (Kayla Hand) Taylor and Justin Taylor; one brother, Ray (Jean) Schoff of Walnut; one sister-in-law, Ann (Waterhouse) Schoff; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter, Jeanne Marie, her parents, and her brother, Leslie Schoff.
Private services have been held with family and loved ones.
A memorial has been established to Princeton Christian Academy and Shooting Park Road Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 10, 2020.