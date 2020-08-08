1/1
Harold L. "Booze" Rotramel Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold L. 'Booze' Rotramel Jr.

Born: January 19, 1954

Died: August 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON – Harold Lee "Booze" Rotramel Jr., 66, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

He was born January 19, 1954 to Harold Lee and Katherine (Courtney) Rotramel Sr.

He is survived by his children, Chastidy (JR) Rotramel, Melissa Rotramel-Dever, and Chris (Andrea) (Rotramel) Lancaster; grandchildren, Jeremy, Savannah, Cearra, Jhett, Hailie, Kailie, Breanna, Chris Jr., Makenzie, Isabella, Kaylee, Kiara, Trevor, Devin, Addison, Collin and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Archer; his siblings, Sherry (Jim) Campbell, Debbie (Dave) Dotson and Brenda Beard; and also several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Harold worked at Aamco Transmission as a mechanic. He liked racing and working on cars. His favorite sport to watch was NASCAR.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Please send any donations to East Lawn Funeral Home and they will be given to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved