Harold L. 'Booze' Rotramel Jr.



Born: January 19, 1954



Died: August 3, 2020



BLOOMINGTON – Harold Lee "Booze" Rotramel Jr., 66, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.



He was born January 19, 1954 to Harold Lee and Katherine (Courtney) Rotramel Sr.



He is survived by his children, Chastidy (JR) Rotramel, Melissa Rotramel-Dever, and Chris (Andrea) (Rotramel) Lancaster; grandchildren, Jeremy, Savannah, Cearra, Jhett, Hailie, Kailie, Breanna, Chris Jr., Makenzie, Isabella, Kaylee, Kiara, Trevor, Devin, Addison, Collin and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Archer; his siblings, Sherry (Jim) Campbell, Debbie (Dave) Dotson and Brenda Beard; and also several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Harold worked at Aamco Transmission as a mechanic. He liked racing and working on cars. His favorite sport to watch was NASCAR.



Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.



Donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Please send any donations to East Lawn Funeral Home and they will be given to the family.





