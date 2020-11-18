Harold Lee Bullington
Born: March 12, 1927
Died: November 13, 2020
PRINCETON – On Friday, November 13, 2020, Harold Lee Bullington, age 93, of Princeton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Harold was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Harold was born on March 12, 1927 in Henry, Illinois to Harold Jacob Bullington and Vera Elizabeth Vail. At a young age, Harold had a love for motorcycles and cars, and at age 14, he had the opportunity to drive brand new Ford cars from Detroit, MI to his father's Ford dealership in Henry In 1945, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving on the U.S.S. Randolph as a photographer for the Goodwill Tour and received an honorable discharge in 1948.
On March 6, 1949, he married Eva Ferne Rowe. Together they raised five children, Michael (Audrey), Susan (Butch Friel), Kevin (Jill), Brian (Diane) and Jill (Jeff Schenck). Harold was a member of the Princeton Bible Church. Harold enjoyed farming, as well as wood working, hunting, fishing and bowling. He was employed as an electrician at B.F. Goodrich in Henry where he retired in 1993. After the death of his wife, Eva Ferne, he married Mary Ann Hubbard on October 4, 1997.
He is survived by all his children; two stepchildren, David Hubbard (Beth) and Cindy (Jerry House); one sister, Jeanette Stedman; one sister-in-law, Eunice McCauley; 11 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ardis Cutter; and both wives.
A graveside service was held Tuesday. November 17, at the Henry Cemetery. Arrangements are through Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home Princeton.
For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16