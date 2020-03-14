Home

Hazel Draper

Hazel Draper Obituary
Hazel draper

Born: March 17, 1916

Died: Feb. 20, 2020; Denver

DENVER Hazel Draper, 103, of Denver, Colorado passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 17, 1916. Hazel was adopted by Glenn and Esther Draper in 1924 after the death of her natural parents, Edgar Lee and Alice Vance Miller.

She attended school in New Bedford for two grades and then attended South Pekin grade school and graduated from Pekin Community High School with Honors. Hazel earned her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University, a Master's degree from University of Wisconsin, and her Doctorate from the University of Denver. Post-doctoral classes were taken from the Federal Institute of Teaching Training in Chihuahua, Mexico; International School in Geneva, Switzerland, and University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Hazel taught at Arrowsmith, Galesburg, and Peoria, Illinois. She then taught in Denver, Colorado, where on September 1, 1982, she retired after 43 years in public school education.

She enjoyed traveling. Her traveling included all 50 states, most of Canada, and parts of Mexico. One entire summer was spent flying around the world. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, braiding rugs, trying new recipes, and entertaining. She even hosted her German pen pal of over 50 years, and some Australians that she met in Wales. She was member of Historical Societies, Friends of the Zoo, Museum of Natural History, Art Museum, and the Methodist Church.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held March 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greenfield Fairfield Union Cemetery, New Bedford, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to the Daughters of The American Revolution.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grantjohnsonfh.com.
