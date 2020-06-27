Jacqueline A. Biroschik
Born: December 23, 1946; Streator, IL
Died: June 24, 2020; Ohio, IL
Ohio, IL – Jacqueline A. Biroschik, age 73, of Ohio, IL, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Jackie was born December 23, 1946, in Streator, the daughter of John and Marjorie (Vaughan) Biroschik. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Andersen Ford and later at Fisch Motors. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Ohio.
She is survived by her three children, Lisa (Keith) Ackerman of Ohio, Jodi (Doug) Doran of Ohio, and Doug (Lynette) McFadden of Marion; one sister, Mary (Dan) Nicklin of Aviston; two brothers, Terrance Biroschik, and Michael Biroschik both of Lexington, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Jenny) Ackerman, Jarod (Cortnie) Ackerman, Julia (Jesse) Clinton, Riley (Jeremy) Pogliano, Peyton Doran, Tanner Doran, Jacob Pierce, Chase Pierce, and Madalynn McFadden; and one great-granddaughter, Kathryn Reed Ackerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Barbara Biroschik.
A public visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the First Lutheran Church in Ohio. A private funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation with Reverend Gene Vincent officiating. Private burial will be at Union Cemetery in Ohio. Due to guidelines regarding COVID 19, face masks are required at the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the First Lutheran Church in Ohio and to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 27, 2020.