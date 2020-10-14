James Lind

James R. Lind
Born: November 24, 1935; Princeton
Died: October 13, 2020; Sterling
Walnut – James R. Lind, age 84, of Walnut, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
James was born November 24, 1935, in Princeton, the son of Fred and Ruth (Thulean) Lind. He married Adrian Blackert on June 17, 1956 in Walnut. James was a truck driver for many years and was employed with several companies over the years including Mobile Oil, Texaco, Walnut Custom Homes, Walnut Grain, General Cartage, Consolidated Freightway and Ronnie Wolf Farms. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Walnut, Happy Hookers Fishing Club, and was a former member of the Walnut Saddle Club. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Adrian Lind of Walnut; one son, Jamie (Jennifer) Lind of Walnut; three grandchildren, Austin (Victoria) Von Holton, Allison (Matthew Morgan) Von Holton and Jacob Lind all of Walnut; three great grandchildren, Gage, River and Jace; one sister-in-law, Vivian Lind; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marion Diffenbaugh and Eunice Pierson; and six brothers, William, Hugh, Arnold, Ellis and Max and Donald in infancy.
Visitation, with a maximum of 25 people at a time, will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Private family services will follow at 11:00. Masks are required when entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Walnut Rescue Unit and Rock River Hospice and Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com
.