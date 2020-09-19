James 'Jim' W. Sartain
Born: March 31, 1930
Died: September 15, 2020
PRINCETON – James "Jim" W. Sartain, 90, of Princeton, IL passed away at Perry Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Jim was born in Joplin, Missouri on March 31, 1930 to the late Claude and Mary (Winton) Sartain. He attended Chico State College and served in the U.S. Army from December of 1948 to June 1952, where he specialized in communications. Jim met the love of his life Marilyn Bedell through her sister Jean at their church in Los Angeles. They married in Las Vegas, NV on August 7, 1957. They were married for nearly 62 years before Marilyn's passing on February 10, 2019. He worked as an independent contractor for telecommunications his entire life, a trade he learned while in the service.
He was an L.A. sports fan, Rams, Dodgers and Lakers. He enjoyed boogie woogie music, jazz and big band. He played church league softball as the first baseman, known as "twinkle toes." He was a private person who loved his family. He enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir.
Jim is survived by one daughter, Karin (Sam) Baugh of Princeton, IL; two sons, Troy (Donna) Sartain of Middleburg Heights, OH, and Joe (Andrea) Sartain of Batavia, IL; 11 grandchildren, Scott (Donna) Michael, Clifford "C.J." Michael, Danny Michael, Ben (Laura) Michael, Stephanie (Robert) Crichlow, Matthew (Teresa Bevaqua) Sartain, Emily Sartain, Joey Sartain, Eric Sartain, Brian Sartain and Grace Sartain; seven great grandchildren, Jamie, Dawson, Lexy, Brevyn, Augie, Tommy and Elliott; and Tara Michael, granddaughter-in-law.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Sartain; his wife, Marilyn Sartain (02/10/2019); two brothers, Jack Sartain and Kenny Sartain; one sister, Wanda Sartain; and one stepdaughter, Sue Smith.
