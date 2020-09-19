1/1
James W. "Jim" Sartain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James 'Jim' W. Sartain

Born: March 31, 1930

Died: September 15, 2020

PRINCETON – James "Jim" W. Sartain, 90, of Princeton, IL passed away at Perry Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Jim was born in Joplin, Missouri on March 31, 1930 to the late Claude and Mary (Winton) Sartain. He attended Chico State College and served in the U.S. Army from December of 1948 to June 1952, where he specialized in communications. Jim met the love of his life Marilyn Bedell through her sister Jean at their church in Los Angeles. They married in Las Vegas, NV on August 7, 1957. They were married for nearly 62 years before Marilyn's passing on February 10, 2019. He worked as an independent contractor for telecommunications his entire life, a trade he learned while in the service.

He was an L.A. sports fan, Rams, Dodgers and Lakers. He enjoyed boogie woogie music, jazz and big band. He played church league softball as the first baseman, known as "twinkle toes." He was a private person who loved his family. He enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Karin (Sam) Baugh of Princeton, IL; two sons, Troy (Donna) Sartain of Middleburg Heights, OH, and Joe (Andrea) Sartain of Batavia, IL; 11 grandchildren, Scott (Donna) Michael, Clifford "C.J." Michael, Danny Michael, Ben (Laura) Michael, Stephanie (Robert) Crichlow, Matthew (Teresa Bevaqua) Sartain, Emily Sartain, Joey Sartain, Eric Sartain, Brian Sartain and Grace Sartain; seven great grandchildren, Jamie, Dawson, Lexy, Brevyn, Augie, Tommy and Elliott; and Tara Michael, granddaughter-in-law.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Sartain; his wife, Marilyn Sartain (02/10/2019); two brothers, Jack Sartain and Kenny Sartain; one sister, Wanda Sartain; and one stepdaughter, Sue Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Services for Jim will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, officiated by Pastor William Hall. This service will be live streamed courtesy of Norberg's. Please click the following link to join the private group prior to the service.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/Norbergmemorialhomememorialservicegroup/member-requests

Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norberg Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved