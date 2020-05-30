Janet L. Walters
Janet L. Walters

Born: August 10, 1945; Princeton

Died: May 27, 2020; Tampico

TAMPICO – Janet Lynn Walters, age 65 of Tampico, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born on August 10, 1954 in Princeton, the daughterof Verden Franklin and Verna Lee (Ward) Broers. She married Randall Dean Walters on October 5, 1974 at the First Christian Church in Walnut. Janet worked as a LPN at Heritage Health in Walnut for 45 years. She truly loved herjob. The staff, residents and their families became a second family to her and had a special place in her heart. She loved her livestock and her dogs, Tessa Mae and Berkley, and most of all, she cherished spending quality time with her family. Janet was a member of the First Christian Church in Walnut

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Randy; her children, Bryce Walters (Fiancé, Hannah Zundel) of Brock, NE, Teresa (Carlton)Rakes of Grand Rapids, MI, Tori (Don) McGar of Hopkinsville, KY, and William Walters of Hopkinsville, KY; two sisters, Deanna (Dan) Hoge of Walnut and Sharon Broers (Tracy Krebsbach) of Peru; one brother, Douglas (Linda) Broers ofWalnut; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at Walnut Cemetery. Arrangements have been completed with the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in hermemory to the Bureau County 4H or Heritage Health.

For online condolences, please visit www.garlandfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
