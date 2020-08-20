Jeanne Pence
Born: October 31, 1929; Kansas City, Missouri
Died: August 16, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Jeanne Carlson Poppens Pence, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was 90.
The daughter of Charles and Florence Carlson, she was born Oct. 31, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Chicago, Illinois, with her two brothers Richard and Harry. After graduating from Notre Dame High School for Girls in 1947, she received her associate degree in nursing from Mundelein College and worked at the Heinz Veterans and Columbus hospitals in Chicago. After her marriage to Arthur Poppens, she moved to Princeton where she raised their six children and happily participated in community life, including bridge clubs, PTO, antiquing, needlework, art, and Hardanger. The family later moved to Taiwan and Australia for three years before returning to Princeton in 1972. Following her divorce in 1978, she moved to Florida to begin a new chapter, renewing her nursing license and later opening the Piccadilly Limited dress shop. She returned to Princeton in 1983, where she served as an RN at Colonial Hall Nursing Home and the Covenant Children's Home. While at the children's home, she met accountant LeVon Pence. They married in 1988 and would have celebrated 32 years of marriage in September.
In addition to nursing, Jeanne ran an antique stall, Tuppence Antiques, at Sherwood Antique Mall, for several years before retiring. She was also an avid traveler and had seen many parts of the world in the course of her life. Her family was amazed when, in her 60s, Jeanne made the arduous trip to Machu Picchu, Peru, as part of an educational expedition. She'd always wanted to see it, she said.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Florence Carlson; two brothers; and one stepson, David Pence.
She is survived by her husband, LeVon; her daughters, Elizabeth (Michael) Denius, Christine Poppens Spencer, Deanne (Timothy) Sayles; sons, Timothy, Lex and Eric Poppens; stepchildren, Curt, LeAnn and Patrick Pence; and grandchildren, Colin and Sean Sayles, Elise, Sabrina, Elizabeth and Madison Spencer, Katharine Jeanne Denius, Emily and Michael Pence, Devon Pence, and Abigail Pence. She also leaves behind nieces, Mary Carlson and JoAnne Carlson Edvardsen; and nephew, David Carlson; along with friends, past and present, and lasting memories of a life well lived.
A memorial service was held Friday, August 21, at Norberg Funeral Home, Inc. & Monuments, Princeton, IL.
In lieu of flowers and In recognition of her lifelong love of reading, the family asks that donations of any amount be made to Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. Princeton, IL 61356, in memory of Jeanne Pence.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.