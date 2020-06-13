Jeffrey S. Dalrymple
Born: June 5, 1962; Huron, South Dakota
Died: June 9, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Jeffrey S. Dalrymple, 58, of Princeton, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Jeff was born on June 5, 1962 to Fred and Donna (Bailey) Dalrymple in Huron, SD. The family moved to Princeton and Jeff attended Princeton High School. After graduating with a GED, he joined the U.S. Army in 1980; he stayed in the Army National Guard until 1986.
He liked going to races, any and every kind. Anything to get him in the mud. He loved to take his daughter, Jasmine, to the Fly-in Breakfast at the Peru Airport so that she could get rides in the helicopter. When he was growing up, he loved working on cars with his grandpa. He was very much a homebody and appreciated his time with family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Amanda; his three children, Randall (Erika) Dalrymple of Princeton, IL, Brandi (Sherrod) Simms of Las Vegas, NV and Jasmine Dalrymple of Princeton, IL; his mother, Donna Dalrymple of Princeton, IL; five siblings, David Dalrymple of Dover, IL, Trisha (Douglas) Gimbal of Granville, IL, Mike Dalrymple of Morrison, IL, Allen (Darla) Dalrymple of Dickenson, ND, and Peggy Dalrymple of Mitchel, SD.
He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Dalrymple (7/6/1999) and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Private services will be held at a later date and time.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 13, 2020.