Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Wood
Jeffrey 'Jeff' S. Wood

Born: December 19, 1961; Princeton

Died: September 5, 2020; Litchfield

PRINCETON – Jeffrey "Jeff" S. Wood, 58, of Princeton, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois with Pastor Brian Moore, officiating.

Burial will take place in Mt. Bloom Cemetery, Tiskilwa, Illinois.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required.

Jeff was born December 19, 1961 in Princeton, Illinois, the son of Elmer H. and Ruth E. (Vaughn) Wood.

He married Deb Wilson Miller on June 15, 1996 in Wares Grove Lutheran Church in Butler, Illinois. She survives in Princeton.

Also surviving are one daughter, Janelle (Mike) Smith of Sheffield, Illinois; one grandson, Mijael Smith of Sheffield; his mother, Ruth Wood of Wyanet; one brother, Pat (Laurie) Wood of Princeton; two nieces: Katie (Tyler) Perry and Kelsey (Matt) Eklin; one great-nephew, Theo Perry, one uncle, Lisle Vaughn of Dallas, Texas; four aunts, Alverna Vaughn of Surprise, Arizona, Loretta Vaughn of Dixon, Illinois, Elinor Vaughn of Peru, Illinois, and Marilyn Jean Barker of Danville, Illinois; and his dog, Sadie.

He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal and maternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Jeff graduated from Wyanet High School with the Class of 1980.

He worked as an auto mechanic for Joe's Midtown Auto Repair in Princeton, Illinois for 41 years.

Jeff was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working on his boat and woodworking.

Memorials may be directed to the Wyanet Rescue Unit and the American Diabetes Association.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Fritz, Randy Warren, Mark Warren, Carlyn Wood, Duane Rod, and Joe Fritz. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Philhower, Tyler Perry, Matt Eklin, and Mike G. Smith and Mijael Smith.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 9, 2020.
