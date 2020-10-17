1/1
Jennifer Elmore
Jennifer "Jenny" A. Elmore

Born: March 6, 1979; Downers Grove

Died: October 10, 2020; Tiskilwa

Tiskilwa – Jennifer "Jenny" A. Elmore, 41, of Tiskilwa, Illinois passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, following the service at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, with Pastor Brenda Lovick officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home after the service.

She was born March 6, 1979, in Downers Grove, Illinois, the daughter of Judy (Kadera) and Andy Bloome. Jenny married Gerald "Gerry" Elmore September 25, 1998, in Princeton, Illinois. He survives in Tiskilwa.

She is also survived by 2 children, Sarah "Danny" Elmore and Heather Elmore, both of Tiskilwa; her parents, Andy and Judy Bloome of Wyanet; 3 siblings, Michael Bloome of Wyanet, Lisa Bloome of Princeton, and Samantha (Rick) Komperda of Morris, IL; brother-in-law, Weedie (Bridget) Elmore of Princeton; and one nephew, Zach Elmore.

She was preceded in death by one brother, John.

Jenny graduated from Bureau Valley High School with the Class of 1997 and she attended IVCC. She worked for Perry Memorial Hospital and Citizens First National Bank. She also started two online businesses. Jenny loved to crochet, she collected snowmen, and loved spending time with her family and cats.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
