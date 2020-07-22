Jeremiah J. SIms



Born: February 19, 1977



Died: July 7, 2020



LOS ANGELES – A beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Jeremiah James Sims left this world unexpectedly on July 7, 2020.



Born in Rochelle, IL on February 19, 1977, to Marie (Cote) Sims, Jeremiah grew up in Bureau County, where he attended Malden and Princeton elementary schools and Wyanet Jr. and High School. He also studied auto mechanics at IVCC for a short time.



He worked as a dishwasher at Park Tavern, and also did seasonal work for LaPorte Mowing and Tree Service before relocating to California.



Jeremiah was a lover of the outdoors, especially fishing. He excelled in sports, specifically football, as he was a standout defensive player in high school. He was funny, outgoing and vivacious, but he was also introverted and introspective. We will always remember his ever-present infectious smile and the warmth, depth and intelligence behind it, the twinkle in his eyes and caring personality, and of course, his beautiful mind.



Jeremiah cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them, without guile and without asking for anything in return. What you saw was alway what you got with him, and what you saw – if you were lucky enough to be his friend – was a truly delightful, generous, easy-going, fun-loving human being.



Jeremiah had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others. The world is a lesser place without him. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed.



When you think of Jeremiah, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Jeremiah knew that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest and as freely as possible. This was why he spent the last few years exploring the West Coast and residing in Los Angeles, California.



Jeremiah was preceded in death by his grandparents.



He leaves behind his mother; father figure, Gerald Freeman; four brothers, Lance, Ambrose, Jacob (Sania) and Phillip (Abigail); two sisters, Lisa (Terry) and Sally (Tony); aunts, un cles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of life is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Wyanet Park in Wyanet. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to wear a mask.





