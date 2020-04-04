Bureau County Republican Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home
208 S Euclid Ave
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 879-3641
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Shadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy R. Shadle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy R. Shadle Obituary
Jeremy R. Shadle

Born: Nov. 9, 1979; Rockford

Died: March 29, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Jeremy Ryan Shadle, 40,of Princeton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.

Services will be heldat a later date. Arrangements arethrough the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home. Private online condolences for Jeremy's family may be left at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.

Jeremy was born on November 9, 1979, in Rockford, to Jeffrey and Sandra (LaShelle) Shadle. He worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Shadle; his sister, Ashley (Sadd Khan) Shadle; his daughter, Morgan Shadle; 2 nieces;and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Shadle; his brother, James Shadle; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to the New Hope Church of the Nazarene in memory of Jeremy Shadle.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -