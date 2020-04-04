|
|
Jeremy R. Shadle
Born: Nov. 9, 1979; Rockford
Died: March 29, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Jeremy Ryan Shadle, 40,of Princeton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.
Services will be heldat a later date. Arrangements arethrough the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home. Private online condolences for Jeremy's family may be left at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.
Jeremy was born on November 9, 1979, in Rockford, to Jeffrey and Sandra (LaShelle) Shadle. He worked as a carpenter.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Shadle; his sister, Ashley (Sadd Khan) Shadle; his daughter, Morgan Shadle; 2 nieces;and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Shadle; his brother, James Shadle; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to the New Hope Church of the Nazarene in memory of Jeremy Shadle.