Jo Evelyn Ward



Died: October 6, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – Jo Evelyn (Cartwright) Ward, 83, formerly of DePue, died October 6, 2020 at Liberty Village of Princeton. Cremation has been accorded, A memorial service at New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Princeton will be announced at a later time. Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.





