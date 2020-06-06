Joan E. Marella
Died: June 4, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON - Joan E. Marella, 79, of Princeton, IL died at Perry Memorial Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Services are pending, with a full obit to follow.Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 6, 2020.