Joan Wagner

Joan "Joni" A. Wagner
Born: December 1, 1937; Oak Park
Died: October 8, 2020; Peoria
Princeton – Joan "Joni" A. Wagner, 82, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away at 7:38 p.m. October 8, 2020, at Proctor Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12 noon Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton. The rosary will be recited at 9:40 a.m. prior to the visitation.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon following the visitation on October 13, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church, with Father Tim Hepner officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the service and burial will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Joni was born December 1, 1937 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of William and Julie (Demko) Brichacek.
She married the love of her life, Charles A. Wagner, in 1959; they were married for 55 years before his passing in 2014.
She is survived by 4 children, Deborah A. (James) Prebula of Pecatonica, Illinois, Mark C. (Bethann Garni-Wagner, PHD) Wagner, PHD of Indianapolis, Denise L. (Thomas) Woolley of Princeton, Illinois, and Michael W. (Nicole) Wagner of Plainfield, Illinois; 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Michelle, Linzy, Ashly, Michael, and Derek; 4 step-grandchildren, Tony, Kate, James, and David; 3 great-grandchildren, Annalise, Riley, and Kylie; a step-great-grandchild, Tristan; a special grandpuppy, Winston; and many others that she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Joni graduated from Morton High School in Cicero, Illinois with the Class of 1955. She was co-owner, with her husband, of the Westgate Drugstore in Joliet, Illinois, for 8 years and then was employed with the Will County Courthouse. She retired in 1999.
Joni was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Will County retirees, Bureau County Senior Center, CCW at St. Louis Church, and Friends of the Library. She volunteered at the Princeton Library, the library at the Senior Center, and as a gold coat at Perry Memorial Hospital. Joni loved animals, reading, gardening, and playing cards with her gal pals.
Memorials may be directed to Masses at St. Louis Catholic Church, the Bureau County Senior Center, and Friends of Strays.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
.