JoAnn E. Johnson
Born: July 22, 1931; Princeton
Died: July 20, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – JoAnn E. Johnson, 88, of Princeton, IL passed away at Perry Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020.
JoAnn was born in Princeton, IL on July 22, 1931 to the late Arthur and Selma (Nordstrom) Shipp. She attended Princeton High School and married the late Raymond P. Johnson on July 31, 1949 at the Bureau County Court House. She worked at Hopkins Lumber Company as a secretary before working as a housekeeper for many Princeton residences.
She enjoyed live country music. When Raymond was still alive, they would take many trips to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN (a.k.a. Ryman Auditorium). They loved all the old greats. JoAnn collected memorable and memories from the various country artist and shows they saw together. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
JoAnn is survived by her two sons, Ronnie (Kathy) Johnson of Princeton, IL and Rodney (Terry) Johnson of Princeton, IL.; three grandchildren, Kara (Aaron) West of Streamwood, IL, Kacee (Nicolas) Poxson of Centerton, AR, Aaron (Kari Cissell) Johnson of Ladd, IL; one great grandson, Jackson West of Streamwood, IL.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Selma Shipp; her husband of nearly 50 years, Raymond P. Johnson (July 31, 1949); three sisters, Marjorie Corman, Dorothy Dutcher and Ardith Shipp; two brothers, Gordon Shipp and Arthur "Sonny" Shipp; and three half brothers, Roger Pierson, Ray Pierson and Richard Pierson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charitable distribution.
Services will be held privately.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Corss Cemetery in Bureau Township, officiated by Reverend Marvin Claussen.
